Every village to be turned into towns: Palak

NATORE, Feb 7: State Minister for Information and Communication Technologies Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said with implementation of the 'Amar Gram Amar Shohor' project, the government is working to turn villages into towns.

"Through the 'Amar Gram Amar Shohor' project, we will make our villages into cities with ensuring urban facilities," he told a blanket distribution function here. He also laid the foundation stone of Khirpota High School building in Singra Upazila.

Palak said the present government has taken up the 'Amar Gram- Amar Shohar' project aimed at ensuring all urban facilities for rural people to give them a better life.

He said all civic amenities of urban areas would be made available for rural people. The urban facilities include access to electricity, expansion of trade and business, development of all modes of communication, pure drinking water, healthcare facilities and coverage of Internet and technology based communication.

Former Upazila AL President advocate Zillur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Razu Ahmed, Singra Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Shamima Haque Rosy were present. Later the minister inaugurated various development works in Dahia Union and distributed blankets.

Earlier, Palak inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Singra Upazila Health Complex. -BSS







