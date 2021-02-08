CPA claims Tk137cr for land

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 7: The inter-ministerial committee will decide on the cost of 6.69 acres of land owned by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) for the construction of 16.5-km-long Elevated Expressway in the port city.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) needs a total of 6.69 acres of land owned by the CPA for its Elevated Expressway.

The CDA sources said, the CPA, the owner of the land demanded an amount of Tk137 crore for its land. However, the CPA permitted CDA to continue the construction work of the elevated expressway on its land.

Following the demand of CPA, a high powered inter-ministerial committee has been constituted to resolve the problem.

The Committee has been constituted with Shawkat Hussain, Joint Secretary of Housing and

Works Ministrty accompanied by other members from Shipping Ministry visited the spot on Saturday last.

The committee will take a decision on the issue during the current month.

Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman and Project Director said the CPA had approved them to continue the works of the project. "So we are now working on the CPA land for the project," he said.

He hoped that the rate of the land would be decided during the current month.

The CDA has taken up the Elevated Expressway project for the Port City to ease existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along the 16.5 -kilometre route running from the Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective area.

For this reason, the CDA is implementing the project making it the city's largest development project till date.

But the CPA recommended the CDA to change the alignment of the expressway from Barik Building to Saltgola, the main area of the port.

The CDA agreed to the demand of CPA.

For this reason, the CDA needs 11.69 more acres of land including 6.69 acres of CPA.

As a result, the total costing of the 16.5-km-long Elevated Expressway in the port city, Chattogram will now increase to Tk3650 crore from that of Tk3250 crore.

According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the implementing agency of the project, the main hurdle with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has been resolved.

For this portion of the project, the CDA shall have to acquire 11.69 acres of land for which an amount of additional Tk400 will be needed.