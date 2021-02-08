Video
BD committed to women, peace, security: Minister

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh had its full commitment to Women Peace and Security agenda as a role model of women empowerment.
Recognizing the
    Important role and contribution of women 'war heroes' immediately after the independence Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman included women in rebuilding the country, he said.
"From that perspective, we could establish a clear co-relation between women, peace and security," he added.
The Foreign Minister was virtually addressing the event titled 'Women, Peace and Security: Championing women's Role, Achievements and Way Forward' celebrating 20 Years of UN Security Council Resolution.
The programme was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UN Women.  Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Kazi Rowshan Akhter, Principal Staff Officer of AFD, Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo also joined the event.





