This handout photograph provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police and taken on February 7, 2021 shows Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel during a rescue operation to clear Tapovan tunnel from debri following floods after glacier broke off in Chamoli district. Part of a Himalayan glacier broke away into an Indian river on February 7, causing huge torrents that breached a dam and swept away bridges and roads, with casualties feared, officials said. PHOTO: AFP