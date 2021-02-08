Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Senate to judge Trump over riot from tomorrow

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, Feb 7: One year after his first impeachment, former president Donald Trump finds himself the subject of an unprecedented second trial beginning Tuesday in the Senate, whose members must determine whether he incited a deadly assault on the US Capitol.
The 100 senators will also step into controversial, uncharted territory when they sit in judgment of a president who is no longer in office, a deeply damaged political figure who remains a potent force in his party even without the power of the White House. At the heart of the coming week's high-stakes proceedings is the January 6 melee, when several hundred pro-Trump rioters stormed Congress, fought police and sought to stop the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
    The uprising, which some Democratic lawmakers say was an attempted coup by domestic terrorists, has been described as the most dangerous attack on American democracy since the 1860s Civil War.
It left members of Congress -- who were ruthlessly targeted by the insurrectionists -- so shaken, and the nation so enraged, that Democrats immediately began the process of impeaching Trump just two weeks from the end of his term.
On January 13 the House of Representatives indicted him for "incitement of insurrection," forever branding Trump a twice-impeached president. No other commander-in-chief has been so disgraced.  Yet no US president has ever been convicted in a court of impeachment, and the odds are that such a record will stand. One of the main goals of Democrats driving the trial would be to ban Trump from holding federal office in the future, were they able to win a conviction.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CPA claims Tk137cr for land
BD committed to women, peace, security: Minister
This handout photograph provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police
Senate to judge Trump over riot from tomorrow
Turkey says repatriation only solution
Small, cottage industry owners to get loan from Tk 100cr govt incentive
Dr Reza Kibria quits Ganoforum
SC cancels bails of two


Latest News
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
What happens at DJ parties?
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft