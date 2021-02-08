Video
Home Front Page

Rohingya Crisis

Turkey says repatriation only solution

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Sunday said the only solution to Rohingya crisis is their repatriation to their place of origin in Myanmar.
"Turkey always supports Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya problem and will remain in favour of Bangladesh in the future, too," he said while meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban.
The Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to the Turkish First Lady for visiting the Rohingya
    camps in Cox's Bazar soon after the Myanmar nationals were forced to take shelters in Bangladesh, said PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas.
Noting the recent mutual visits of the foreign ministers of the two countries, she expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations and hoped the ties would get stronger during his tenure in Bangladesh.
Mustafa Osman who came to Bangladesh taking his first-ever assignment as ambassador expressed his country's desire to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.
He said various trade organisations and businesspeople have expressed their desire to invest in Bangladesh.
Mustafa Osman said a Turkish organisation is going to invest US$ 100 million in the LPG sector of Bangladesh.
A webinar, aiming to boost investment, was held on January 21 last between Bangladesh's BIDA and Turkey's BEIK with Turkey businesspeople participating in it.
The Turkey envoy expressed his gratitude for naming an important avenue of Bangladesh after the name of former Turkish President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction knowing the eagerness of Turkey investors to invest in Bangladesh and thanked the Turkish government for repairing the naval ship of Bangladesh, which was badly damaged at Beirut blast in Lebanon.
Assuring the Turkish envoy of extending all-out support during his stay in Bangladesh and wished his success and good health.
The Prime Minister also greeted the Turkish President.    -UNB


