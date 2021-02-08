Video
Small, cottage industry owners to get loan from Tk 100cr govt incentive

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The country's small and cottage industry owners, who were victimized by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, are being brought under the government's incentive programmes to save the sector from the worst impact of the ongoing pandemic.
Under the programme, entrepreneurs of small and cottage industries of all the 64 districts would be given marginal loans following Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) rules, so that they can survive the disaster and continue doing business.
To provide the loan support, the government has allocated Tk 100 crore to BSCIC against its demand of Tk 2,000 crore for the owners of around 1.25 lakh small, medium and cottage industries across the country, according to BSCIC officials.
Although the BSCIC, which has a large number of industries in different categories, has been given only Tk 100 crore, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Foundation has been given Tk 300 crore for
    providing loans to the entities enrolled under the authority.
According to the BSCIC officials, there are 124,659 small, medium, micro and cottage industries in the country. Of those, 109,814 cottage industries, 5,907 small industries, 4,749 small service industries, 3,007 micro service industries, 1,128 micro manufacturing industries, 22 medium manufacturing industries and 32 medium service industries.
More than 25 lakh workers have been serving in the sector involving more than one crore people.
The industries have been producing different food items, textile products, wooden materials, jute products, paper items, tannery, leather and rubbers items, glass and ceramic items, pharmaceutical products and information and communication technology (ICT) programmes.
At the same time, those have been providing necessary services to the people.
When contacted, BCSIC Chairman Moshtaque Hassan told this correspondent that entrepreneurs of small, medium, micro and cottage industries are the worst victim of Covid-19 pandemic. The government is providing incentives to all sectors to recover from the worst impact of the pandemic.
Considering the situation, a proposal of Tk 2,000 crore was given to the Industries Ministry. The BSCIC proposal was forwarded to the Finance Ministry and it has allocated Tk 100 crore for the sector to provide loans to the entrepreneurs. Initially, the loan will be distributed among them following the rules. Hopefully, the amount will increase in future, he added.


