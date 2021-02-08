

Dr Reza Kibria quits Ganoforum

"I've resigned from both the general secretary post and membership of Gonoforum. I've already submitted my resignation letter to party president Dr Kamal Hossain," he told UNB.

Asked about his next plan, Reza said he has not yet thought about it due to the pandemic. "I'll work out my future plan once the Covid situation improves."

Replying to another question, he said he is now staying in Bangladesh and will remain there during the days to come to serve people. Dr Reza expressed his gratitude to Dr Kamal

Hossain and Gonoforum leaders for giving him the scope for working as the party general secretary. "I feel very honoured as I had been able to work with Dr Kamal Hossain."

He said he returned home in 2018 leaving a job at The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and joined Gonoforum with a goal to serve people like his father.

"Though I'm leaving Gonoforum, I want to keep myself engaged in the service of people as my father Shah AMS Kibria did. I'll continue to be with those working to establish democracy, social justice and good governance in Bangladesh," he said.

Dr Reza, son of slain Finance Minister and Awami League leader Shah AMS Kibria, joined Gonoforum in November 2018, just before the 11th parliamentary election.

He contested the election from Habiganj-1 seat as a candidate of Jatiya Oikyafront with BNP's election symbol "Sheaf of Paddy' and lost it.

On May 5, 2019, Dr Kamal made Dr Reza general secretary of Gonoforum, dropping Mostafa Mohsin Montu, widening conflicts among the party leaders.

Though Dr Reza was made party general secretary, a group of leaders did not cooperate with him from the very beginning. Though party leaders Abu Sayeed and Subrata were initially on Reza Kibria's side, they later engaged in conflicts with him over various decisions.

Following the internal feud, Reza Kibria expelled some party leaders, including Montu, Dr Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury, while the expelled leaders ousted Reza Kibria and some others by holding an extended meeting.

Finally, on December 19 last year, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain said there was no problem within Gonoforum as they got reunited removing the conflicts and misunderstands among them. -UNB



