Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:54 PM
Human Trafficking

SC cancels bails of two

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled a High Court verdict that granted bail to two accused and stayed a High Court order that granted bail to another accused in a case filed over the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya on May 28 in 2020.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after
    hearing on separate petitions filed by the State seeking stay on the bail of the accused.
Lawyer Md Mansurul Haque Chowdhurt and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.
A case was filed on June 2 with Paltan Police Station against 38 named and 35 unnamed people including owners of Flyover Tours and Travels Sheikh Md Mahbubur Rahman and Sheik Shahidur Raman for their alleged involvement with trafficking a number of people to Libya, including the 26 who were killed on May 28.
Another case was filed on June 5 with the same police station against 36 named people, including Kamal, and 30 unnamed people over the same offences.
In the case of June 2, the brothers secured their bail from HC recently.
Another accused Md Mahbub Munshi and Md Kawser Munshi, whose names were not in the case, also got bail from HC.
Later, the government filed separate petitions with the Appellate Division seeking stay of their bail granted by the HC.


