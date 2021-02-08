Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 15 die, 292 infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 15 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,205, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 292 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 538,062.
Besides, 513 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 483,372 with an 89.84 per cent recovery rate
Meanwhile, 12,404 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,749,012 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 2.35 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.35 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 11 were men and four were women. Moreover, eight of them were in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, and one in Rajshahi division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,217 of the total deceased were men and 1,988 were women.
The country's maiden
    cases were reported on March 8 in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
Among the total 8,205 fatalities, 4,572 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,509 in Chattogram, 469 in Rajshahi, 554 in Khulna, 247 in Barishal, 307 in Sylhet, 357 in Rangpur and 190 in Mymensingh division.
However, 2,321,990 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 106,420,647 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.


