Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Invest more in economic zones, ICT, jute sectors: PM to Norway

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Norway to invest more in Bangladesh's economic zones, especially in the ICT and jute sectors, to get easy access to markets in South and South East Asia.
"Bangladesh is located in an important geographical location. It'll be possible to have access to the market of the South Asia and South East Asia if investments are made in
    Bangladesh," she said when Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen paid a courtesy call to her at her official residence Ganobhaban.
PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas briefed reporters after the call on.
He said that the Prime Minister urged Norway to invest in the country's special economic zones, particularly in the ICT and environment-friendly jute sectors, as a congenial environment for doing business is now prevailing in Bangladesh.
She said the government has been extending all out supports to ship recycle industry when the ambassador said they are assisting Bangladesh to this end.
She also told the ambassador that Bangladesh has already started nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Norway as it extended support to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the War of Liberation in 1971 and in rebuilding the country after the war.
Espen Rikter-Svendsen said his country is among the first to recognise Bangladesh as an independent country immediately after the Liberation War.
Mentioning that Norway has been assisting Bangladesh since its emergence as an independent nation, he said that his country is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CPA claims Tk137cr for land
BD committed to women, peace, security: Minister
This handout photograph provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police
Senate to judge Trump over riot from tomorrow
Turkey says repatriation only solution
Small, cottage industry owners to get loan from Tk 100cr govt incentive
Dr Reza Kibria quits Ganoforum
SC cancels bails of two


Latest News
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
3 get death in Feni murder case
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
What happens at DJ parties?
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft