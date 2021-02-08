Invest more in economic zones, ICT, jute sectors: PM to Norway

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Norway to invest more in Bangladesh's economic zones, especially in the ICT and jute sectors, to get easy access to markets in South and South East Asia.

"Bangladesh is located in an important geographical location. It'll be possible to have access to the market of the South Asia and South East Asia if investments are made in

Bangladesh," she said when Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen paid a courtesy call to her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas briefed reporters after the call on.

He said that the Prime Minister urged Norway to invest in the country's special economic zones, particularly in the ICT and environment-friendly jute sectors, as a congenial environment for doing business is now prevailing in Bangladesh.

She said the government has been extending all out supports to ship recycle industry when the ambassador said they are assisting Bangladesh to this end.

She also told the ambassador that Bangladesh has already started nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Norway as it extended support to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the War of Liberation in 1971 and in rebuilding the country after the war.

Espen Rikter-Svendsen said his country is among the first to recognise Bangladesh as an independent country immediately after the Liberation War.

Mentioning that Norway has been assisting Bangladesh since its emergence as an independent nation, he said that his country is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh. -UNB







