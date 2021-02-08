Fate of six DAGs in limbo

The government had appointed six Supreme Court lawyers as Deputy Attorneys General (DAG) under the Attorney General office for dealing cases on behalf of the State before the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court three years ago.

But these DAGs neither play a role in the functional team nor are being paid salaries since July 1 of 2019 although valid appointment letters are in their hands. Therefore, a controversy has been created over the appointments, and the appointees are in a dilemma whether they exist in the post or not.

The Deputy Attorneys General are Md Golam Mostofa, Khondker Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Mostafa Jamal, Rafi Ahmed, Md Monowar Hossain and AKM Daudur Rahman Mina. They were appointed on January 4 in 2018 during the time of former Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

Of the six law officers, five have applied to the Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on January 19 demanding their due salaries.

The applications have also been sent to the Law Ministry's Solicitor's Office.

AKM Daudur Rahman Mina, however, did not apply to the Ministry.

On January 4 in 2018, the government appointed 34 DAGs including Md Golam Mostofa, Khondker Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Mostafa Jamal, Rafi Ahmed, Md Monowar Hossain and AKM Daudur Rahman Mina.

A gazette was issued by Ranjan Kumar Saha, Solicitor (Acting) of the Law Ministry in this regard.

Following the notification, all the law officers had joined duties at the Atorney General's office.

Law Minister Anisul Huq on June 26 urged the DAGs and AAGs, appointed before 2017, to resign from office for the new appointees. The government decided that those in service for 10 or more years need not resign, said the Law Minister.

Later on, 87 DAGs and AAGs submitted their resignation letters to the President through the Attorney General and the Law Ministry.

Subsequently, the government also said that the instruction would not be applicable to the appointees of January 4 in 2018.

On July 21 in 2019, the government had appointed 70 Supreme Court lawyers as deputy attorneys general for dealing cases on behalf of the State before the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC.

Of them, 32 were reappointed to the post of DAG, 31 were appointed from

among the lawyers, and seven assistant attorneys general were promoted to the post.

The Ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect saying that their appointments will remain effective until further orders.

In the reappointed list Md Golam Mostafa's name was included as SM Golam Mostafa, but his father's name, address, and enrollment date with the HC were the same. The Attorney General's office officially accepted his joining letter. After three days of his joining, the then-Attorney General Mahbubey Alam instructed him to communicate with the Law Ministry to settle the anomaly.

Mahbubey Alam, who died on September 27 in 2020 from Covid-19, was appointed the Attorney General in 2009 and served in the position for more than 11 years.

On October 8 last year, the government appointed senior lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association's President AM Amin Uddin as the country's 16th Attorney General.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the Daily Observer, "I have received applications submitted by them and I have forwarded those to the Ministry."

Now, the Ministry will decide on the matter, he added.

On May 17 last year, he applied to Law Minister Anisul Huq to amend his name and to permit him to work with a functional law officers' team.

Md Golam Mostofa told the Daily Observer, "I met with the Law Minister three times in person, but my name has not yet been corrected. Therefore, I could not join duties after my appointment. This must be settled immediately."

At present, there are the attorney general, three additional attorneys general, 66 deputy attorneys general and 151 assistant attorneys general in the Attorney General's office.

"I was appointed DAG on January 4 in 2018. For that I did not have to resign from the office or receive any discharge notice from the solicitor's office. Therefore, I am still holding the post," said Khondker Bashir Ahmed.

Rafi Ahmed said the Law Ministry asked the DAG and AAG appointed before 2017 to resign from office, however it did not ask us to quit as we were appointed on January 4 in 2018. Although being in the job, we are not getting salaries since July in 2019.

When talking on the matter, Solicitor Runa Nahid Akhter said, "I have recently taken charge of the office so I cannot give you any information in this regard. I will look into the matter soon."








