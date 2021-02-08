C-19 vaccination campaign rolls out



Health Minister Zahid Maleque receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the capital on Sunday, the first day of the countrywide vaccination. PHOTO: OBSERVER

From Monday onwards, vaccines will be administered every day from 8:00am to 2:30pm at the designated centres.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the vaccination in the capital at 10:20am on Sunday. Later, the Minister received his shot of coronavirus vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali.

Zahid Maleque said, "We have started various initiatives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. There have been many criticisms about our activities but we have risen above those.

Today, Bangladesh is in a better state than many countries. Our way of life is normal."

Besides, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee on Sunday called upon all to get inoculated, after taking the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Dr Zafrullah said, "I call upon the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) to take the vaccine, so that people of the country can have confidence (in the vaccine). I think, the vaccination drive should be carried out more intensively."

He requested BNP leaders and activists to get vaccinated, saying that they have to stay healthy, if they want to wage any movement.

Dr Zafrullah said measures should be taken so that general people like rickshaw-pullers can also take the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Syed Mahmud Hossain, Chief Justice of Bangladesh, has taken the shot at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

Besides, three justices of the High Court Division took vaccine shots at BSMMU.

They are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, BMA President Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad President Iqbal Arslan were also vaccinated at the Sheikh Russell National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the capital.

Former Food Minister and Awami League leader Adv Qamrul Islam also received vaccine at Keraniganj Upazila Health Complex after inaugurating the vaccination drive there.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has inaugurated Covid-19 vaccination programme in Chittagong Medical College Hospital by being the first recipient of the vaccine.

Besides, Covid-19 vaccination programme has also been started in CMH among Bangladesh Army while Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan took the first vaccine and after inaugurating the vaccine programme among Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat took the first vaccine in Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar Madical squadron, Dhaka.

However, as many as 328,013 people completed registration for the vaccine so far. If one fails to get the shot as scheduled, he will be able to get it later. But pre-registration is a must to get the vaccine. Health workers will also assist people to get the registration done at the centres.

Seventy lakh vaccine doses came in three batches. Two of them will expire in April and the other in June. There is a plan to vaccinate 35 lakh people in the first month. People will receive the second short four weeks after the first shot.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination programme on January 27. Only 26 people got the first shot that day. The next day 541 people took the jab at five hospitals in the capital.





