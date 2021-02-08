Video
Mahila Parishad gets new president

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

Dr Fausia Moslem has been elected president of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, says a press release.
The organization in its online meeting on Saturday elected her the president.
The position of president was vacant for the demise of its past president Ayesha Khanom recently.
Dr Fausia was engaged in liberal- left politics from her student life and she had activiely participated in the 1969's mass movement.
She is also a freedom fighter and wife of late Saifuddin Manik (former president of Communist party of Bangladesh).
She has actively played an important role from the very the beginning of the journey of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and has raised her voices in regards of women's equal rights and emancipation.
She has studied in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and has contributed a lot in the department of Ultrasonography.


« PreviousNext »

