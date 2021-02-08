DNCC, DSCC coordinate vaccination drive at 45 inoculation centres

Dhaka North and South City Corporations have coordinated coronavirus vaccination programme at 45 hospitals and health centres in the capital.

The health departments of both the city corporations told the Daily Observer that only a few hospitals in Dhaka have coronavirus vaccine storage facilities. The city corporations will provide the rest of the hospitals with the vaccine on a daily basis.

Anyone can get vaccine even after immediate registration at the centres from 8:00am to 2:30pm."

The two city corporations have also trained health workers to participate in the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Inaugurating the immunization programme at Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital in Lalbagh, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh urged all to get inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

Sheikh Taposh said, "I would urge everyone to register on a priority basis without fear and get the vaccine shot. Through this we will get rid of coronavirus infection," he added.

Mayor Taposh said, "Vaccination activities have been managed in a planned manner. We all got this vaccine like measles and chicken pox vaccine."



At the end of the inaugural ceremony, a registered person named Shah Alam took the first vaccine shot.



The DSCC Mayor thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for tackling the corona challenge with courage.



The vaccination centres of DSCC are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Shahbag, Bangladesh Secretariat Clinic, Govt Employees Hospital in Fulbaria, Azimpur Maternal and Child Hospital, Matuail Shishu Maternal Hospital, Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital, Kamrangirchar Medical Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, BGB Hospital in Peelkhana, Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital in Nayabazar and Dhaka Metropolitan Children's Hospital in Lalbagh.



Apart from this, city maternity centres in Dhalpur, Kasaituli City Maternity Hospital in Bangshal, Dhaka Ahsania Mission City Maternity Hospital in Hazaribagh and Tilpapara Maternity Hospital in Khilgaon have also been prepared as coronavirus vaccine centres.



Md Selim Reza, CEO of DNCC inaugurated the immunization programme at Mohammadpur Fertility Services and Training Centre.



Mentioning the coronavirus vaccination programme as a landmark step, Selim Reza said, "Vaccination activities have started at 10:00am in all the DNCC centres. There have been no reports of side effects from anyone after the vaccination. It is completely safe and will play an important role in dealing with Covid-19," he added.



Vaccination centres of DNCC include Bangladesh Sangsad Secretariat Clinic, Dhaka Dental College in Mirpur, Dhaka Sishu (Children) Hospital in Shyamoli, Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mohakhali, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital in Uttara, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mirpur Lalkuti Hospital, Mohammadpur Fertility Services and Training Centre, National Centre for Control of Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease, National Heart Institute, National Cancer Research Institute, National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital, National Institute of Ear, Nose and Throat, National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology, National Institute of Mental Health, National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospitals, National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, Pangu Hospital, Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Shyamli 250-bed TB Hospital.







