Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:53 PM
Mother, 2-kid killed in Sirajganj road accident

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 7: A mother and her two children were killed as a passenger bus crushed an auto rickshaw in the town on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Rifat Sultana Runi, 38, her son Adi, 12, and her daughter Sohaiba, 6. One Masud Rana in municipality area is Runi's husband. Runi was an assistant teacher at Bonbaria Government Primary School.
Auto rickshaw driver Chand Mia was also injured in the accident.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Thana Bahauddin Faruki said the accident occurred when the driver of the bus lost his control over steering wheels at Mirpur Kalachan Mor on Sirajganj-Kadda Road.
Runi and her daughter Adi died on the spot while Sohaiba succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.    -BSS



