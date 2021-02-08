

Mercantile Bank’s former DMD Nurul Alam dies

The board of directors, all executives, officers and employees of MBL expressed deep mourn and condolence for the death of Nurul Alam Chowdhury. He was survived by his wife, sons, daughters along with relatives and well wishers.

First namaz-e-janaza of Nurul Alam Chowdhury was held in the capital's Gulshan Central Mosque (Gulshan Azad Mosque) after Asr prayers on Sunday. He will be buried at family graveyard on Monday after second namaz-e-janaza.





