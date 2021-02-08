Video
Youth stabbed dead by ‘friends’ at Savar

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

A college student was stabbed to death by his 'friends' allegedly over a love affair near Bank Colony mosque at Savar on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Rohan, 17, son of Abdus Sobhan of municipality area and a student of Savar College.
Rohan's cousin Limon alleged that Rohan had an affair with a girl who was often stalked by his friends and Hridoy, a resident of the municipality area, gave him death threat over the matter.
Quoting witnesses, Savar Model Police station inspector Al Amin said when Rohan went to a tea stall in the area his friends stabbed him around 9 pm.
Doctors declared Rohan dead when he was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital.
Police said they are trying to identify the killers and preparations are underway to file a murder case.


