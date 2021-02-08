Toxic liquor again: Youth dies in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 7: Another young man has died from drinking spurious liquor, this time in Sonadanga area of Khulna city.

The deceased was identified as Md Sabuk, 35, son of Md Motahar Hossain of Sonadanga.

Sub-inspector of Sonadanga Police Station Sukanta said Sabuj fell sick after drinking liquor on Saturday.

He returned home after taking primary treatment from a private hospital but he again fell sick on Sunday and was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he died, SI said.

Meanwhile, a number of people died from excessive consumption of liquor in Bogura recently.

The death toll from a toxic liquor incident in Bogura recently rose to 12 on February 2, with two more deaths in Shahjahanpur.

On February 3, police arrested four people from different parts of Bogura in connection with the deaths.

At least 30 people died in the country last month after consuming toxic liquor, according to media reports.

Commenting on a sudden rise in deaths from toxic liquor, Assistant Police Superintendent Faisal Mahmood noted ironically that a law enforcement drive against the illegal import of foreign brands of alcohol and local illegal production of liquor are among the causes of the deaths from toxic alcohol consumption.





