Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Toxic liquor again: Youth dies in Khulna

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 7: Another young man has died from drinking spurious liquor, this time in Sonadanga area of Khulna city.
The deceased was identified as Md Sabuk, 35, son of Md Motahar Hossain of Sonadanga.
Sub-inspector of Sonadanga Police Station Sukanta said Sabuj fell sick after drinking liquor on Saturday.
He returned home after taking primary treatment from a private hospital but he again fell sick on Sunday and was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he died, SI said.
Meanwhile, a number of people died from excessive consumption of liquor in Bogura recently.
The death toll from a toxic liquor incident in Bogura recently rose to 12 on February 2, with two more deaths in Shahjahanpur.
On February 3, police arrested four people from different parts of Bogura in connection with the deaths.
At least 30 people died in the country last month after consuming toxic liquor, according to media reports.
Commenting on a sudden rise in deaths from toxic liquor, Assistant Police Superintendent Faisal Mahmood noted ironically that a law enforcement drive against the illegal import of foreign brands of alcohol and local illegal production of liquor are among the causes of the deaths from toxic alcohol consumption.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mother, 2-kid killed in Sirajganj road accident
Mercantile Bank’s former DMD Nurul Alam dies
Youth stabbed dead by ‘friends’ at Savar
Toxic liquor again: Youth dies in Khulna
Two held with 22kg venison
IU observes National Library Day
Former CU registrar dies
Bangladesh Teachers Association (BTA) celebrating the centenary


Latest News
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
3 get death in Feni murder case
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft