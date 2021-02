BAGHERHAT, Feb 7: Police on Sunday arrested a man with 22kg of venison (deer meat) in Bagherhat.

The poacher was arrested from the Balurmath area of Mongla upazila.

Kamal Sikder, 39, the poacher, is the son of Jamal Sikder of Digraj Balurmath area of Mongla. He is a professional deer hunter, police said.

OC of Mongla Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said police raided Kamal Sikder's house in Balurmath around 4:00pm on Sunday after being tipped-off.