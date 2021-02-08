Improve human resource, infrastructure to remain competitive

Video
Home Editorial

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The General Economics Division (GED) of the planning ministry recently has carried out a study to assess the upcoming challenges of Bangladesh in competitive global market. The study titled "Impact assessment and coping up strategies of graduation from LDC status for Bangladesh" has concluded that improved infrastructure and labour productivity will reduce the costs and smoothen the business in the post-LDC period. The research was conducted since the country is set to graduate from the group of the least developed countries in 2024. Once Bangladesh graduates from the LDC group, the competitiveness challenge will intensify.

However, red-tapism, backwardness in global connectivity, low quality of roads, lower trade logistics performance, high cost of trading, less FDI are the challenges Bangladesh has to face in the upcoming days. In addition, the overall investment climate remains considerably vulnerable, despite progress with the policy environment for the private sector. According to the WB 2020 Ease of Doing Business report Bangladesh ranks 168th out of 190 countries.

It is widely recognised that the development of physical infrastructure, improvement of the business climate and labour productivity and technological adoption are the key to make Bangladesh competitive in global trade after being graduated as a developing country. In addition, developing human resource is also a vital thing to compete in world market. Moreover, emphasis will also have to be given on power transmission and distribution, upgrading of grid capacities, and energy trade in the region. Though Bangladesh has been doing better in energy sector, clean energy issue remains largely neglected.

Hopefully, Bangladesh has taken some initiatives to address the serviced land constraint through industrial parks and special economic zones. We should focus on reducing the time it takes to get electricity, register property, obtain credit, trade across borders and enforce contracts. We need to use our RMG experience in other sectors such as footwear and leather goods, electronics, light engineering, toys, and plastics.

Hence, a major challenge in the post-graduation world for Bangladesh would be to increase labour productivity through large investments in human capital and other policy changes. This issue perhaps holds the key to successful graduation from LDC status. Vocational education is imperative to have a well-educated and skilled population with the capacity to contribute effectively to the country's development.

In order to remain competitive in the world market, reducing red tape and lowering tariff barriers are important. Having a competent and well-organised customs service is also crucial. An inclusive approach is imperative to address all the setbacks, Bangladesh is going to face in the upcoming years, and take proper initiatives.



Improve human resource, infrastructure to remain competitive
