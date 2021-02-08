Are we going to drown in polythene?

Dear Sir

We know that everyone is familiar with the word polythene and we also know that even if polythene is kept in the ground for thousands of years, it does not become extinct. Generally, this polythene is used more when buying essential liquids from the market. But this slightly beneficial substance ultimately causes us massive harm.



Even if we throw polythene down the ground, in drains or in holes, it can damage our soil and the environment. Because if we sow the seeds of any crop in the soil with polythene, even if we wait for a thousand years, no seedlings will grow from that seed.



So if we make it a rule to burn one piece of polythene left next to our yard every day, then it can be seen that a person burns 365 polythene a year. Thus, if the whole nation eradicates one polythene every day, then it will be seen that Bangladesh will one day be recognized as a fresh country free of polythene. So let's love the country and add this great work to our daily routine.



Farhana Yasmin

Barisal University