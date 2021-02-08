

Action plan needed to control edible oil price



According to a news report, the price of edible oil is at highest level in 10 years. The traders say, edible oil prices have raised in the international market and in line with that, price has jumped in the domestic market. They also claim that the supply in the international market has decreased due to corona epidemic. They think that China has purchased a lot of edible oil this year, which has pushed up the price of edible oil in the international market. But experts say edible oil prices will not be brought under control unless the government takes drastic action at the moment. They think that edible oil price can be kept under control by reducing VAT and Tax.



Open edible Soybean oil is being sold at 135 to 140 taka per litre in the retail market. According to TCB, Soybean oil price was 90 to 95 taka per litre last year. Like Soybean, the price of palm oil has also risen. Retailers claim that Soybean oil is not available in the market as per the demand and it leads to raise the price. But wholesalers say, the supply of oil in the market is normal and there is no crisis.



According to traders, our country imports edible oil from Brazil, Argentina and the United States and the production has declined in those countries due to corona. Consequently, it has affected our local market. Experts say, corona has had an impact on the edible oil market, but mill owners and the government must work together to control prises. The price of edible oil is rising all over the world and in the last one year the price has gone up 19 per cent. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says, edible oil prices have risen sharply in the last two months which is 4.7 per cent.

Throughout 2020, edible oil prices rose 19.1 per cent. According to the report of FAO, the prices are rising in the world market for three reasons. They are: 1. Supply deficit, 2. Increase of export tax, 3. China buys lots of oil. Argentina is one of the largest exporters of Soybean oil but there is a conflict between the farmers and the government. As a result, logistic services at Argentine ports have almost stopped. Even Argentina has raised Soybean export tax by 30 per cent. Drought in many South American countries, including Brazil, has caused reduce in production.



The country has an annual demand of about 15 lakh tonnes of edible oil. About 90 per cent of this amount has to be imported. The maximum retail price of a 5 litre bottle of Soybean oil is 680 to 685 taka. Soybean oil prices have risen about 40 taka per litre in the last five months. Traders claim that the price of 1 ton unrefined Soybean in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay has exceeded 1150 US dollars.



It is learned that several recommendations have already been made to control the price of edible oil. Due to the conflict with United States, China is moving away from US market and buying oil from Latin American market. Many have speculated that if China moves away from massive import policy, prices can return to normal.



The ministry of commerce has held meetings on the issue and fixed the prices. Unfortunately, there is no apparent effect on the market of this initiative. The reduction in VAT was discussed at the meeting of the ministry of commerce to control of edible oil, but it has not been implemented yet. Traders say that the government gets VAT of around TK 25 per litre of oil.



As the price increases at the import stage, the amount of VAT of edible oil increases. According to the news report, the ministry of commerce has formed a new committee to monitor the edible oil market and determine reasonable prices. At the moment the government should take steps to ensure the supply of oil ahead of the month of Ramadan. Since the price of edible oil is the highest in the world market, the government has to take an extra step. Efforts should be continued to increase the production of edible oil in the country.



The government has to take up the challenge of controlling the oil market by coordinating with the world market. The government needs to keep an eye on the local market that no one can manipulate the market. The nature of our country's market is that once the price of s product goes up, it does not go down. Already the price of edible oil has gone beyond the purchasing power of people with limited income. So, effective action is needed immediately to ensure the reasonable price of this necessary item of daily life.

Majhar Mannan is an Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment









