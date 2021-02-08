

What happens at DJ parties?



But it's common knowledge that drinks are served whether there is a permit or not and, in the latest incident, where two university students died after reportedly taking too much alcohol, there was no exception.



The reason why DJ parties are now under scrutiny is because of the tragic ends of two persons; had they been alive and recovered from the hangover the rave parties would have carried on while much talked about DJ Neha, currently in police custody, would still be organizing late night bling shows with all the accoutrements of hedonism.



Now let's get one thing clear here: the young will party and whether it's a highly conservative country or a liberal one, people of a certain age will always find a way to circumvent the rules. Youth means transgression though even in pursuing mischief there has to be a limit.



What happens at DJ parties in cities across Bangladesh are actually music and dance used as a veneer for drug pushing, underage sex, Yaba peddling and elaborate fraud.



The DJ party girls and their murky past: After the arrest of DJ Neha we find that she used to organize such parties every night and invite young people from the affluent classes. There are many others like her who do the same thing - arrange parties where guests are by invitation only and you guessed it, unless you have cash to dispose, you are not welcome.



Interestingly, if a survey is done then it will be discovered that almost 90 per cent of these female DJs, lost in too much make up and dressed in slinky clothes, are either from a low income family or came to Dhaka in the last few years either to become a model, an actress or simply to find a way to make quick money.



As the age old saying goes: Dhaka shohore Taka ure!



Before the Corona induced lockdown, these girls operated from swanky five star hotels. Their task was to hang around at the bars, entice patrons to spend more money and, also offer intimate services for a specified rate inside the five star establishments.



Once while interviewing one such girl, who came from a northern district, it became clear that they are hired by the hotels to work as hostesses to lure customers to turn into regular patrons. In short, the girls had to use their powers of seduction to ensure that a bar user became a staunch punter of that hotel.



The girl I talked to was charming, drank effortlessly and soon dropped the main offer: for Tk. 20000 she would be willing to 'go up' and spend time. Going up is actually hiring a room in the hotel.



Whatever service was offered had to be in the hotel and never outside because the girls got a commission from the hotel, on the amount she enticed a guest to spend, either at the bar, or for dancing or even for spending some private time in a rented hotel room.



"We usually move about wearing a burqa so as to avoid attracting attention," said the girl, adding: if you want, 'guti' can also be arranged.



For the uninitiated, 'guti' is the code word for Yaba. These girls also have another thing in common: despite the flashy, revealing outfits most are either under SSC or college drop outs.



Once Corona put strict restrictions on entry to premier hotels, these women had to search for income elsewhere and that's when the idea of private DJ parties developed.



Such parties were also held about a decade ago but since hotels often got very little profit and had to tackle rowdy crowd, the culture was discontinued.



It saw a resurgence in the last four five months after the lockdown was lifted. Once Dhaka had two to three plush hotels; now there are at least forty establishments which fall within the 'high price' bracket. With the proliferation of such places, it's hard to keep an eye on each one - something which has been a boon for DJ party organisers.



For more secrecy there are the secluded resorts outside Dhaka and scattered across the country. Sin now has too many spots!



Airbrushing the sordid background: The girls who operate such parties are products of a ruthlessly predatory social creed: money at any cost, no place for any scruples. That's exactly why the alcohol supplied to Neha's party was spurious and resulted in the deaths. While doing extensive reporting on Dhaka's rave parties, I talked to several women and found a sinister pattern: very few are from Dhaka or grew up here and almost all of them reside in areas like Sabujbagh, Basabo, Sipahibagh, Mirbagh, Badda, Merul, Niketan, Rampura, Shamibagh. These areas fall to one side of the city which also has a high crime rate along with low house rent.



A social analyst, currently writing an essay on the demographics of urban escort girls, said: "with all due respect to the residents of these areas, the whole belt starting from Malibagh till the end of Badda is actually a sleaze pot, providing residence to a wide range of dubious people from hustlers, to fraudsters to con artists to youth delinquents."



Relevant to note that all these areas have road or alley links to Hatirjheel recreation area with countless youth delinquents from the areas roaming across Hatirjheel to harass and pester visitors. The current police drive to clear Hatirjheel aims to nab these young criminals who lurk about to prey on unsuspecting people.



Many of the girls who later turn to DJs are from outside Dhaka and came to the capital lured by the world of modelling, acting and films. In time, their rose tinted glasses fell off and they were sucked into a vortex of drugs, sex and crime.



It was women in the glamour world who first peddled Yaba at DJ parties in 2003-2004. At that time, Yaba was taken as a harmless party drug or a mood enhancer. That women could be carriers and sellers was met with incredulity which was exploited by the drug dealers.



Still today, women are considered the best carriers because someone in a burqa walking on the road will hardly raise any suspicion.



In the same manner, models or girls adopting a glamorous look are hardly stopped/searched by the law, unless there has been a confirmed tip off.



Unfortunately, low end hotels are raided regularly while the top end ones seem to offer sybaritic excesses with impunity. Oscar Wilde comes to mind: beautiful sins like beautiful things are the privilege of the rich.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka









