

Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh



Nowadays there are thousands of satellites orbiting the earth and there is a common misconception that most of the international communications are routed via satellites. But in fact, only as little as 3 per cent of global communications are now being carried out via satellites and 97 per cent of the world's communications are transported around the world via fibre-optic submarine cables. Data and voice transfer via these cables is not only cheaper, but also much quicker than via satellite. Submarine cables can carry far more data at far less cost than satellites. Satellite transmissions also suffer from latency and loss, whilst optical-fibre can transmit data at 99.7 per cent of the speed of light. Almost all trans-oceanic telecommunications are now being routed via the submarine cable networks instead of satellites. This inevitable importance of submarine cable network has attracted the whole world.



A submarine communication cable is a cable laid on the sea-bed or under the sea-bed between land-based stations to carry telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean. 'The submarine cables are the backbone of the internet, so that being connected determines a region's ability to participate in global communication flows.' A submarine cable is designed to make it strong, reliable, durable and efficient enough to carry out specific functions of transmitting information and power, and protect it from water, pressure, waves, currents and other natural forces as well as human activities (fishing, navigation etc.) that affect the sea-bed and over-lying waters. A typical submarine cable consists of: 1) - Polyethylene, 2) - Mylar tape, 3) - Stranded steel wires, 4) - Aluminium water barrier, 5) - Polycarbonate, 6) - Copper or aluminium tube, 7) - Petroleum jelly and 8) - Optical fibres.

Figure: A cross-section of the shore-end of a modern submarine communication cable



Prior to installation a route survey is needed to determine the appropriate layout of a submarine cable. Surveys include water depth, sea-bed topography, sediment type and thickness, sediment movement, marine flora and fauna, measurement of currents, tides and waves, and potential natural or human-made hazards. 'Normally the submarine cable is laid on the sea-bed, but in areas of high marine activity the steel-sheathed cable might be laid into a ploughed trench, and, in special circumstances, the cable may lay in a trough cut out from a seabed rock shelf. An entire wet segment is loaded on a cable-laying ship, end-to-end-tested, and then the ship sets out to traverse the cable path in a single run. The speed and position of the ship are carefully determined so as to lay the cable on the seabed without putting the cable under tensile stress. The ship sails the lay path in a single journey without stopping, laying the cable on the seabed, whose average depth is 3,600m, and up to 11,000m at it's the deepest. The cable is strung out during laying up to 8,000m behind the lay ship'.



Each cable failure or damage involves a high cost for restoration of service and repair. When a fault alarm sounds, in some cases an air or sea patrol is dispatched immediately to determine the cause. Cable maintenance ships are kept on standby around the world, ready to respond at short notice, sails to the site of the damage and conduct repairs under all of the challenging conditions the ocean can offer.



The submarine cable network is one of the essential elements for making 'Digital Bangladesh'. To utilise the full potential bandwidth capacity infrastructural development is required to expand telecommunication and broadband facilities to all parts of our country. BSCCL has so far been operating profitably and also tried to export additional bandwidth to neighbouring countries. But still we have to go a long way to make sure the availability of high speed broadband internet at a cheaper rate and better quality of service to the people. Efficient management and prudential policy needed to export the extra bandwidth to other countries.

The writer is former editor, Journal

of the Institution of Engineers and

writes from England











