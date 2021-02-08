

Asia’s Global Flash Points: How are they different?



One third of the global maritime shipping carries 40 per cent of the world trade worth over USD 3.5 trillion through the South China Sea Lines of Communication. The sea is home to 10 per cent of world's fish resource. The sea bed holds an estimated 5.38 trillion cubic meter gas and 11 billion barrel of oil. Islands and reefs in the sea provide strategic forward sea basing for the naval powers. Littoral states claims of maritime zones overlap claims from regional super power China and vice versa.



According to the British Petroleum statistical review of World Energy 2019, five countries in the Gulf region holds 48.3 per cent of the total world's proven reserves of oil worth 83.61 billion barrels and 75.5 trillion cubic metres natural gas. The Gulf region attracted special attention in the west after Arab's oil diplomacy during the Arab-Israel War in 1973. The Strait of Hormuz showed the region's shipping vulnerability during the Iran-Iraq War.



After a brief period of quietness in the 1970s, the Gulf region became restless from 1980s reshaping the geo-politics to secure uninterrupted supply of oil and securing the rim in Israel. The Iran-Iraq war led to the largest concentration of warships in the Gulf region from different countries after the Second World War to exercise Gunboat Diplomacy and protecting ships carrying oil and natural gas. The Iran-Iraq War ended on August 20, 1988 and the Gulf War began on August 2, 1990.The second episode of the Gulf War, the US invasion of Iraq began on March 20, 2003 and ended on May 1, 2003.



Iraq, a perceived threat to the Persian Gulf littorals and a front runner in the Arabs' war against Israel has been completely neutralized. Syria, another front runner against Israel in the Middle East abutting the Gulf region is effectively decapitated through a chaotic civil war with no end in sight but to prolong. Last but not the least, Iran card is on the table now to close the loop with a potential conflict looming large at an uncertain point in time.



Geo-politics in the South China Sea region is getting complex. China is pressing ahead its programs to develop islands and reefs in the disputed waters especially in the Spratly and Paracel Islands. China's nine-dash line claims over 80 per cent of 3.5 million square kilometres South China Sea. Claims and counter claims over the Paracel Islands resulted into two days battle between China and Vietnam in 1974 in which China came out victorious. Spratly Islands which is also occupied by China, Philippines has claims over it. The longest war that the world saw in this region was the 'Vietnam War' lasting 19 years from 1 November 1955 to April 30, 1975, a bipolar era proxy war with direct involvement of the USA.



The USA is the lone dominant player both in the Gulf and the South China Sea geo-politics. It does not have a challenger in the Gulf like China in the South China Sea. The USA does not have territorial claims neither in the Gulf nor in the South China Sea. In the Gulf, the USA has strategic stakes for resources and transforming the geo-politics strengthening the security of Israel.



China is a huge concern for the USA but cannot stop its advances into the South China Sea with militarization and fortification of islands and reefs and building artificial islands. The USA views China's military development as challenge to its geo-political interests in the Asia-Pacific region and has increased China specific naval presence never seen before.



China has the largest navy in the world with the aspiration to extend its global reach. China's naval inventory despite not being in technical parity with the US navy, it poses significant challenge to the USA and its traditional allies in the South China Sea. But unlike an Iran centric potential conflict in the Gulf, South China Sea is likely to continue with Cold War era psychological war game.

Mohammad Abdur Razzak is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy





