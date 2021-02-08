Much-awaited corona vaccination begins in districts





The Civil Surgeon (CS) office under management of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) launched the campaign at the city and upazila level government hospitals and upazila health complexes.

Some 3,28,013 people have, so far, been registered for vaccines till Saturday noon.

GOPALGANJ: The vaccination programme has been started in the district in the morning, as elsewhere in the country.

The programme has been inaugurated here in Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital conference room in the district town.

Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Shahidul Islam took the first vaccine.

Later, Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College Hospital Principal Professor Md Zakir Hossain, Assistant Director of Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Asit Kumar Mallik and CS Office Medical Officer SM Sakibur Rahman were vaccinated for the virus.

CS Sujat Ahmed said a total of 2,447 people have been registered for the vaccine in the district.

Of them, 480 people will be vaccinated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five booths have been set up in five upazilas for vaccinating police members.

Superintend of Police (SP) Ayesha Siddiqa, Zila Parishad Chairman Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, Sadar Upazila Chairman Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bacchu and Gopalganj Municipality Mayor Kazi Liakat Ali Leku, among others, were also present in the inauguration programme.

FENI: The vaccination programme has been inaugurated in the district at Feni 250-bed General Hospital Booth at around 9am.

CS Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain took the first vaccine at around 10:30am.

Later, Additional DC Golam Zakaria, among others, has also been vaccinated for the virus.

The health department sources said a total of 48,000 doses of the vaccine will be given in the district in first phase.

A total of 19 booths have been set up here to make the campaign successful.

Some 150 people will be vaccinated from 8am to 3pm at these booths each day.

CS Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said a total of 3,000 people have, so far, been registered for the vaccination in the district.

HABIGANJ: Lawmaker Advocate Md Abu Zahir inaugurated the programme at Habiganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital in the district town at around 11:30am.

After inaugurating the campaign, the lawmaker took the first vaccine.

Later, DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan has been vaccinated for the virus.

Deputy CS Dr Mukhlesur Rahman Ujjal said a total of 2,346 people have registered to take the vaccine in the district.

JASHORE: Lawmaker Kazi Nabil Ahmed inaugurated the vaccination programme at Jashore General Hospital in the district town at around 11:30am.

Later, the lawmaker himself took the first vaccine.

CS Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin said some 5,471 people have been registered to take the vaccine till Saturday noon. Of them, a total of 842 people will be vaccinated on Sunday.

A total of 33 medical teams were assigned at 12 centres in the district to make the campaign successful, the CS added.

DC Mohammad Tamizul Islam Khan, among others, was also present in the inauguration programme.

KHULNA: The COVID-19 vaccination campaign started after Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the programme through taking vaccine at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Then Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad and Khulna district unit Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid took the vaccine at the same venue.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign has begun across the country on Sunday. The photos show- Golam Faruk Prince, MP, taking vaccine at Pabna General Hospital (1), Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque at KMCH (2), Panchagarh DC Dr Sabina Yasmin at Zila Adhunik Sadar Hospital (3), Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim at District General Hospital (4), DC Pratap Chandra Biswas at Khagrachhari Hospital (5), and veteran politician Raja Chowdhury at Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital (6). photoS: observer

CS Dr. Niaz Mohammad said none of the immunised persons felt any type of side effects in the district. A total of 863 citizens, out of registered 13,000 so far, are likely to get the vaccines on Sunday.

A total of 56 teams including 29 in the KCC are getting first doze vaccines for 84 thousand people in the next two week and second doze will get by the next 12 weeks. A total of 1, 68,000 vaccinations have reached Khulna.

KHAGRACHHARI: The vaccination programme was inaugurated in the District Hospital by local MP Kujendra Lal Tripura. During the inauguration, MP said that this vaccination programme has started in tandem with the whole of Bangladesh.

DC Pratap Chandra Biswas took the first vaccine after the inauguration. Then newly elected Khagrachari Municipality Mayor Nirmalendu Chowdhury and CS Nupur Kanti Das took the vaccines.

LAXMIPUR: The vaccination programme was inaugurated at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital in the district town in the morning.

CS and Sadar Hospital Caretaker Dr Abdul Gaffar took the first vaccine at around 10:30am.

Senior Nurse of the hospital Nasima Khatun injected the vaccine.

A total of 8,000 people have been registered to take the vaccine in the district.

The vaccination programme has been running in four upazila health complexes of the district, confirmed the health department sources.

DC Anwar Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Additional DC (Revenue) Shahidul Islam and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Masum, among others, have also been vaccinated for the virus.

MANIKGANJ: The vaccination programme has been started in nine centres of the district in the morning.

A total of 1,860 people have been registered to take the vaccine here.

DC SM Ferdous, SP Rifat Rahman Shamim and CS Anwarul Amin Akhanda have been vaccinated all along at Naursing College Centre in the town at around 10:45am.

A total of 1,860 people have been registered to take the vaccine in the district.

CS Anwarul Amin Akhanda said a total of 48,000 doses of the vaccine will be given in first phase.

NARAIL: The vaccination programme was inaugurated in the district by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, as chief guest at a function held in the conference room of Narail Modern Sadar Hospital.

The function was chaired by CS Dr. Nasima Akter. DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman took the first vaccine.

So far, a total of 24,000 doses of vaccines have been allocated to the district. Under the first round, 24,000 people above the age of 18 will be administered vaccines.

The first round vaccination is being conducted by 16 teams comprising six members each in three upazilas of the district.

NARSINGDI: The vaccination has begun in six upazilas of the district, like elsewhere in the country.

DC Syeda Farhana Kawnaine inaugurated the programme at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital in the town at around 11:30am.

SP Ahraful Azim, CS Dr Nurul Islam and Sadar UNO Taslima Akhter, among others, were present in the programme.

PABNA: Lawmaker Golam Faruk Prince inaugurated the programme on the Pabna General Hospital premises in the district town.

After inaugurating the campaign, the lawmaker himself took the first vaccine.

A total of 84,000 doses of vaccine will be given in first phase.

Of them, a total of 100 people took the vaccine on Sunday.

DC Kabir Mahmud, SP Mahibul Haque, CS Dr Abdul Momen, Pabna University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Md Rostam Ali and Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, among others, have also been vaccinated in the programme.

PANCHAGARH: DC Dr Sabina Yasmin inaugurated the programme after taking the first vaccine in Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital at around 11:30am.

Later, Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, from Panchagarh-1 Constituency, SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, CS Dr Md Fazlur Rahman and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Jakia Khatun, among others, took the vaccine.

CS Dr Md Fazlur Rahman said a total of 1,033 people have been registered to take the vaccine in the district.

Of them, 370 people were vaccinated at five centres in the district on the first day.

PIROJPUR: The vaccination programme was launched in the district hospital at a function presided over by DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain. CS Dr. Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki chaired the programme.

Firstly vaccinated persons included CS, Deputy Director of the Family Planning Ram Krishna Das, Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Shahnewaj, Freedom Fighter Md. Abdul Mannan, and Journalist Mahmud Hossain.

CS said, four booths have been set up in the district hospital with 150 person capacity of vaccination per booth; three booths have been set up in each of other six upazilas.

Each booth can vaccinate 450 persons at a time.

All seven upazilas of the district have been brought under the vaccination programme.

After being vaccinated, CS said, he felt no complication. He is doing his official work usually.

RANGAMATI: The vaccination programme has been started in 10 upazilas of the district in the morning.

DC AKM MAMUNUR Rashid, SP Modaccher Hossain and CS Dr Bipash Khisa, among others, took the vaccine at Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

A total of 40 people were vaccinated at the sadar hospital on the first day.

HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR: The vaccination campaign has been started in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.

Upazila Chairman Harunur Rashid inaugurated the programme in Upazila Health Complex at around 11am.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Touhid Al Hasan said around 350 people have registered to take the vaccine.

A total of 3,000 doses of vaccine will be given in first phase.

Panama Hili Port Link Limited Public Relation Officer Sohraf Hossain Mollik Pratab took the first vaccine here.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: The vaccination programme was opened in the Upazila Health Complex on Sunday morning.

Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mainuddin Khan Manik took the first vaccine.

UNO Md. Tajul Islam and Family Planning Officer Dr. Sultan Ahmed were present at the inaugural programme.

So far, 275 persons in the upazila have been registered against total 12,000 vaccines.

The second dose will be administered after four weeks of the first round. 