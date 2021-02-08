Woman kills husband at Jagannathpur

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, Feb 7: A man was killed allegedly by his wife in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Alek Mia, 50, a day-labourer, was a resident of Gotgaon Village under Pailgaon Union.

Police and local sources said Alek Mia married Renu Begum, 30, for the second time three months back.

On Friday night, he along with his second wife went to sleep. Later, he was found dead in the room in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore severe injury mark on its head.

Police also recovered the murder weapon from the scene.

However, Renu Begum went into hiding after the incident.

Locals said Renu Begum is a mentally-imbalanced woman and was accused of strangling her minor child.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Jagannathpur Police Station Musleh Uddin confirmed the incident.







