Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman kills husband at Jagannathpur

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, Feb 7: A man was killed allegedly by his wife in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Alek Mia, 50, a day-labourer, was a resident of Gotgaon Village under Pailgaon Union.
Police and local sources said Alek Mia married Renu Begum, 30, for the second time three months back.
On Friday night, he along with his second wife went to sleep. Later, he was found dead in the room in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore severe injury mark on its head.
Police also recovered the murder weapon from the scene.
However, Renu Begum went into hiding after the incident.
Locals said Renu Begum is a mentally-imbalanced woman and was accused of strangling her minor child.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Jagannathpur Police Station Musleh Uddin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Much-awaited corona vaccination begins in districts
Woman kills husband at Jagannathpur
Two found dead in two districts
Two killed, five injured in road mishaps in two districts
Construction worker dies at Rooppur Plant
Squash cultivation on the rise at Kalai of Joypurhat
18 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
3 get death in Feni murder case
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft