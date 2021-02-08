Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:52 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Mymensingh, on Saturday.
LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a France expatriate in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night a day after his missing.
Deceased Ataur Rahman Jutan was the son of Mokhlesur Rahman of Dakshin Char Ababeel area.
Local sources said Jutan went out of the house on Friday, but he did not return.
His family members lodged a general diary with Raipur Police Station in this connection.  
Later, locals spotted his body in Udmara Takuar Char area on Saturday night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's family members claimed Jutan was murdered by rivals over land dispute.
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from a canal in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jashim Mia, 25, a resident of the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted his body floating in the Bilaijuri Canal in Mayer Masjid area under Habirbari Union at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased’s family.


