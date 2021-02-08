Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021
Countryside

Two killed, five injured in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Rangamati, on Saturday.
JOYPURHAT: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 9, son of Mamunur Rashid of Paikartali Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor hit a battery-run auto-van carrying the minor child from behind in Paikartali area under Dogachhi Union on the Joypurhat-Mangalbari Road in the evening, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A boy was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Priyadhan Tanchanga, 12.
The injured are Upayananda Viksha, 55, Koiya Mala Tanchanga, 80, Mulya Kumar Tanchanga, 45, Poranjoy Tanchanga, 37, and Sufol Kalachan Tanchanga, 11.
Local sources said a 'chander gari' (local vehicle) fell from the hill tract after losing its control over the steering in Mohanlal Karbari Para area on the Harinchhara-Bhangamora Road at around 4pm, which left one of its passenger dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.


