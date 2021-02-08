Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021
My double ton should inspire all youngsters to work hard: Mayers

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Kyle Mayers was the unarguably the happiest man in the world after his record breaking double century led the side to the stunning three-wicket victory against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday and thereby lead the two-match series by 1-0
He said the innings was the output of hard work and should inspire all youngsters around the world.
"A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level," he said after the match.
Mayers was unbeaten on 210 off 310, hitting 20 fours and seven sixes. He is the only batsman in history to hit a fourth innings double century on debut. Only six batsmen-West Indies George Headly, Gordon Greenidge and Mayers, India's Sunil Gavaskar, New Zealand Nathan Astle and England's Bill Edrich hit a double century in the fourth innings of the Test but amongst them only two-Mayers and his compatriot Gordon Greenidge who is also the former coach of Bangladesh could lead the side to the win.
"I am always a positive person. I always believe in my abilities and the team, and I always was positive. We never gave up. We always said in the dressing room that we need to keep fighting. The captain and coach told the bowlers as well that you need to keep fighting on a pitch like this," Mayers informed.
The 28-year-old Barbadian got his opportunity to represent the Caribbean team like a few others after a string of first-team players opted out of the tour over concerns of Covid-19.
He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and drove the visitors to a memorable win from the clutches of defeat.
The left-hander arrived at the crease on Saturday evening with his side reeling to 59-3, chasing 395.
He broke few records on the way to the victory and made sure that this victory would surely go down as one of the greatest comeback wins of all time like the one in Gabba where India pulled off a heist with a severely depleted side.
It also comes on a day the visitors appeared with black armbands on their hands in respect of former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley, who died from a road accident in Barbados on the previous night. Mayers is also from Barbados and he let his emotion to talk.
"Shannon [Gabriel] put in great effort. It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket. Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then going on to win this Test. I would like to be thankful to my teammates, my coaches and family back home," he said.     -BSS


