Bess stars as England corner India

CHENNAI, FEB 7: England spinner Dom Bess claimed four wickets to leave India struggling to avoid the follow-on despite Rishabh Pant's blazing 91 on day three of the opening Test on Sunday.

India reached 257 for six at stumps in response to England's 578 in Chennai.

Washington Sundar, on 33, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on eight, were batting with an ubroken stand of 32. India need another 122 to avoid the follow-on.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer removed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the morning session and Bess soon took over with his off spin to get key wickets including skipper Virat Kohli for 11.

Pant smashed his fourth Test fifty in 40 balls to counter the England bowling but became Bess' fourth victim after he miscued a lofted hit to get caught by Jack Leach at deep cover. -AFP







