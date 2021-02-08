Video
Uttara boys shine in opener

Bangladesh Championship League

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

Uttara Football Club had began the second-tier event of local football Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) on Sunday in a good mood with a 1-0 win over NoFeL Sporting Club where Fuad Hasan netted the match winning goal in the 55th minute.
The 12-team event's opening match was played at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on the day.
There are two matches on the second day (Monday). Old Dhaka team Farashganj SC will meet newbie Fortis FC at 1:00 pm in the first match while Victoria Sorting Club will meet Swadhinata Krira Sangha at 3:00 pm in the second match.
The teams of this BCL are Agrani Bank Sports Club, NoFeL Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Swadhinata Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC and Uttara Football Club.
Usually the top team or teams from BCL gets promoted to the first-tier league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while the two bottom liners get demoted to the Second Division Football League. On the other hand, the toppers from the Second Division League are invited to play the BCL.





