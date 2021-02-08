Bangladesh gifted their win to West Indies



West Indies' Kyle Mayers (2L) celebrates with a teammate after West Indies won the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. photo: AFP

Chasing a 395-run skyscraper, West Indies resumed 5th day's batting from overnight 110 for three. Two unbeaten batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers started to frustrate Bangladesh bowlers as the game of the day progressed. The two debutants stood 216-run's 4th wicket partnership, which is the highest 4th innings partnership made ever by two debutants.

Surprising everyone, Chattogram wicket became flatter and even batting friendly in the last day of the Test! Visiting betters availed the opportunity at their best and had passed two wicketless sessions before Bonner's departure at 86.

Mayers however, converted an 'impossible' to a 'possible'. His supernatural unbeaten innings of 210 snatched the game from home team as guests reached the winning landmark keeping three wickets at hand.

He is the 6th batsman in cricket history to hit a double ton on debut and the first man on the earth to set the example in 4th innings.

This is the highest chase in Asia and 2nd highest chase in the World. The record of the highest chase is also made by the Caribbeans. They chased 413 successfully in 2003 against Australia.

Miraz hauled four wickets for Bangladesh while Taijul took two and Nayeem got one.

Bowling, fielding, keeping and Mominul's captaincy all were subject to criticism. Mominul handed over new ball to Taijul Islam twice despite having he had two effective spinning options with the new ball, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Miraz. His bowling change, field placements and utilizing DRS were weird.

In absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who couldn't come in action sustaining thigh injury in day-2, Mominul could pick a part-timer for a while to bring something out of syllabus for West Indian batters other than his four bowling weapons. But he didn't do so. Mominul's reluctance in taking review was a big factor that kicks away Bangladesh from the match.

It was the 10th over of the day. Umpire voided Taijul's appeal of LBW against Mayers, who got Test call in dearth of senior cricketers. Ball tracking revealed that the ball was hitting wickets but Bangladesh didn't take a review. Mayers was at 47 then. In the 56th over of the innings delivered by Nayeem, umpire turned down the LBW appeal against Bonner, who was batting with 25 runs then. Reply showed that the ball had been hitting the leg stumps but Mominul didn't take a review. Nazmul Shanto dropped Mayers at slip cordon when he was 49. Substitute fielder Fazle Rabbi failed to capitalise half chances on several occasions.

Liton was very odd looking behind the stumps. He failed to grab easy catch and ball found rope several occasions those Liton failed to grip. Bowlers failed to maintain line and length. Rusty short and outside the wickets deliveries helped touring batters to play shots comfortably.

Earlier, Bangladesh choose to bat first winning the toss and piled up 430 runs in their 1st innings riding on the century of Miraz, which was well-backed by half centuries of Shakib Al Hasan (68) and Shadman (59). Warrican scalped four wickets. West Indies in the contrary were wrapped up at 259 in their 1st innings after fiery spell of four for 58 from Mehidy Miraz. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam shared two wickets each. Brathwaite scored 76 runs while Jermaine Blackwood collected 68 runs. Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 223 runs on the board losing eight wickets after 115-run captain's knock from Mominul Haque.







Record double ton by debutant Kyle Mayers, by virtue of three mistakes of home side, purchased thrilling three-wicket victory for West Indies over Bangladesh in the first match of two-match Test series on Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Chasing a 395-run skyscraper, West Indies resumed 5th day's batting from overnight 110 for three. Two unbeaten batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers started to frustrate Bangladesh bowlers as the game of the day progressed. The two debutants stood 216-run's 4th wicket partnership, which is the highest 4th innings partnership made ever by two debutants.Surprising everyone, Chattogram wicket became flatter and even batting friendly in the last day of the Test! Visiting betters availed the opportunity at their best and had passed two wicketless sessions before Bonner's departure at 86.Mayers however, converted an 'impossible' to a 'possible'. His supernatural unbeaten innings of 210 snatched the game from home team as guests reached the winning landmark keeping three wickets at hand.He is the 6th batsman in cricket history to hit a double ton on debut and the first man on the earth to set the example in 4th innings.This is the highest chase in Asia and 2nd highest chase in the World. The record of the highest chase is also made by the Caribbeans. They chased 413 successfully in 2003 against Australia.Miraz hauled four wickets for Bangladesh while Taijul took two and Nayeem got one.Bowling, fielding, keeping and Mominul's captaincy all were subject to criticism. Mominul handed over new ball to Taijul Islam twice despite having he had two effective spinning options with the new ball, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Miraz. His bowling change, field placements and utilizing DRS were weird.In absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who couldn't come in action sustaining thigh injury in day-2, Mominul could pick a part-timer for a while to bring something out of syllabus for West Indian batters other than his four bowling weapons. But he didn't do so. Mominul's reluctance in taking review was a big factor that kicks away Bangladesh from the match.It was the 10th over of the day. Umpire voided Taijul's appeal of LBW against Mayers, who got Test call in dearth of senior cricketers. Ball tracking revealed that the ball was hitting wickets but Bangladesh didn't take a review. Mayers was at 47 then. In the 56th over of the innings delivered by Nayeem, umpire turned down the LBW appeal against Bonner, who was batting with 25 runs then. Reply showed that the ball had been hitting the leg stumps but Mominul didn't take a review. Nazmul Shanto dropped Mayers at slip cordon when he was 49. Substitute fielder Fazle Rabbi failed to capitalise half chances on several occasions.Liton was very odd looking behind the stumps. He failed to grab easy catch and ball found rope several occasions those Liton failed to grip. Bowlers failed to maintain line and length. Rusty short and outside the wickets deliveries helped touring batters to play shots comfortably.Earlier, Bangladesh choose to bat first winning the toss and piled up 430 runs in their 1st innings riding on the century of Miraz, which was well-backed by half centuries of Shakib Al Hasan (68) and Shadman (59). Warrican scalped four wickets. West Indies in the contrary were wrapped up at 259 in their 1st innings after fiery spell of four for 58 from Mehidy Miraz. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam shared two wickets each. Brathwaite scored 76 runs while Jermaine Blackwood collected 68 runs. Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 223 runs on the board losing eight wickets after 115-run captain's knock from Mominul Haque.