Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MC College Rape Case

Police asked to ensure security of complainant

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ensure security of the complainant, witnesses and their lawyers of the case filed over the gang rape of a woman in MC College.
The court also ordered that the trial of rape and snatching cases would run simultaneously in the same court.
The HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on an appeal filed by lawyer M Abdul Kaiyum Liton seeking transfer of the rape case to another court.
Lawyer Barrister Sabrina Jerin and Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum Liton argued for the complainant while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarowar Hossain Bappi represented the state.
The trial of the rape case is pending with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Court and the snatching case with the District Sessions and Judges Court.
The court also directed the authorities concerned not not to harass the victim and her husband.
It also ordered to appoint state defense lawyers in favor of those accused who are still absconding.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police asked to ensure security of complainant
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China
Gold ornaments weighing 500 tolas robbed from jewellery at Rapa Plaza
US backs Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as first woman WTO chief
Biggest protests against coup in Myanmar since 2007
Father gets life term for violating minor daughter in city
ACC shouldn’t act like toothless tiger: HC
Covid-19 mass vaccination began across the country


Latest News
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
3 get death in Feni murder case
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft