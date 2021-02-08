Police asked to ensure security of complainant

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ensure security of the complainant, witnesses and their lawyers of the case filed over the gang rape of a woman in MC College.

The court also ordered that the trial of rape and snatching cases would run simultaneously in the same court.

The HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on an appeal filed by lawyer M Abdul Kaiyum Liton seeking transfer of the rape case to another court.

Lawyer Barrister Sabrina Jerin and Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum Liton argued for the complainant while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarowar Hossain Bappi represented the state.

The trial of the rape case is pending with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Court and the snatching case with the District Sessions and Judges Court.

The court also directed the authorities concerned not not to harass the victim and her husband.

It also ordered to appoint state defense lawyers in favor of those accused who are still absconding.

