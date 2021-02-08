Gold ornaments weighing 500 tolas robbed from jewellery at Rapa Plaza

Robbers took away 500 tolas of gold ornaments and cash from a jewellery shop at Rapa Plaza at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday night. Apart from the jewellery shop, cash was also looted from nearby clothing stores -- Gentle Park, Monsoon Rain and Vogue Sultana.

Rajlaxmi Jewellers' owner Mohadev Karmaker claimed that he had become a pauper after the robbery of gold ornaments weighing 500 tolas from his shop at night.

Amit Saha, brother of the owner, said the employees locked the shop around 8:30pm on Saturday night before leaving for home.

"Around 9:00am on Sunday, security guards told us that the shop was looted. We rushed there and saw the locks were broken and shutters of the shop open," Amit said.

CCTV footage shows that two to three masked persons entered the shop and ransacked everything, he said and added, "We suspect 500 tolas of gold ornaments were looted. We need time to assess the actual amount," he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam, Duty Officer of Dhanmondi Police Station said, "Police are collecting CCTV footages and interrogating the security guards."

"We saw the locks of our shop broken. The robbers took away Tk 25,000 after breaking open the locker," Shakil Ahmed, manager of Monsoon Rain said.

The shop owners suspect that robbers entered the building by cutting the grille of the women's restroom. They said it is not possible to conduct such robbery without the involvement of the Mall's security personnel.

He said, "The employees locked the shop, situated on the first floor of the shopping mall around 10:00pm and left the place. I was informed this morning about the robbery. Security guards remain inside and outside the market round-the-clock."

"How could the robbers enter the market amid this tightened security?" he asked.

"There are always security guards outside the shopping mall. They usually lock the market from inside at night. The robbers entered the market by cutting the grilles. We found the grilles were broken," said Saifur Rahman, engineer of the Rapa Plaza.

In spite of attempts, the robbers failed to break the vault containing gold. They may have taken all the ornaments kept outside the vault, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman of Ramna Police said, "We are interrogating several security guards of the market in this connection."





