US backs Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as first woman WTO chief

GENEVA, Feb 7: US President Joe Biden's administration on Friday offered its "strong support" to Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), clearing a path for her to become the body's first female and first African leader.The move marks another sharp split with former president Donald Trump, who paralysed the organisation and opposed the candidacy of the former Nigerian finance minister who was backed by many other countries. The US Trade Representative in a statement cited her "wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy" and said she had "proven experience managing a large international organisation".USTR also noted that South Korea's trade minister -- whom the Trump administration supported -- had abandoned her bid to head the WTO earlier Friday.Yoo Myung-hee consulted with the United States -- her primary backer -- and other major countries and "decided to renounce her candidacy", South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement. -AFP