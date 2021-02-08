Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021
Father gets life term for violating minor daughter in city

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court Correspondent

A father was sentenced to life term imprisonment by a Tribunal in Dhaka on Sunday for raping his seven-year old daughter at Hajaribagh in the capital in 2018.
Judge Shamsunahar of the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Tribunal No- 5 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the accused, Akhter Sarder.
The case statement is that the daughter's mother went to a neighbour's house in the evening of May 3 in 2018 for praying Sab-e-Barat prayers.
The lascivious father, Akhter Sarder, finding his seven-year child alone at home raped the child. In this connection the child's mother filed a rape case against her husband the following day.
Sub Inspector Shah Miraj Uddin of Hajaribagh police and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted charge sheet accusing Akhter Sardar of the rape on November 14 in 2018.


