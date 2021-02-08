ACC shouldn’t act like toothless tiger: HC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should not act like a toothless tiger against money laundering.

Action must be taken against the corruption to secure the national interest, said the HC.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim made the comment while hearing a writ petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers.

Lawyer Abdul Qaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das, also the writ petitioner appeared for the petition while Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

During the hearing, lawyer Abdul Qaium Khan told the HC bench that money laundering from the country had taken a serious turn in recent years. A huge amount of money has been laundered to foreign banks in recent years.

Malaysia has become the second home of some Bangladeshi money launderers, he said.

The authorities concerned including the ACC and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit have failed to prevent the money laundering and to bring the laundered money back to the country, Abdul Qaium Khan argued.

Citing a research paper, the lawyer said on average, 60 percent of the national GDP has gone to the underground economy from 1973 to 2010.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that the ACC is concerned about the money laundering. "We have the information which will be placed before the HC."

Abdul Qaium Khan told the HC bench that business tycoon Moosa Bin Shamsher on June 7 in 2015, submitted his wealth statement to the ACC, reportedly saying that he had 20 billion US dollars and ornaments worth Tk19 crore deposited in Swiss bank accounts, which were frozen.

After the first day of the hearing, the HC bench set Tuesday for further hearing.

On February 1, the writ petition was filed with the HC seeking its directives to recover the considerable amount of money laundered by Bangladeshi citizens from foreign banks, mainly the Swiss Bank.







