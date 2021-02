Covid-19 mass vaccination began across the country Covid-19 mass vaccination began across the country Covid-19 mass vaccination began across the country





















Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain at SSMCH, Chief of General Staff Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan at Dhaka CMH and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury at BSMMU receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs as Covid-19 mass vaccination began across the country on Sunday. photos : Observer