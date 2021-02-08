Quader warns BNP

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned BNP that no wrongdoing will be left unchallenged.

Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing at his official residence on Suynday morning. He said there was no point in intimidating the Awami League, the people's organization, was emerged from prisons, oppression and torture.

After failing and being defeated in the election, the defeated leaders of the BNP have now started shouting, noting that Awami League general secretary said that even their mischievous attempt to heat the field will not succeed.

He also wants to know what will be the benefit of the people after hearing the story of the tearful failure of the defeated candidates. BNP's New Paltan office as a factory of rumors, Quader said "Now the BNP leaders does not have belief in their message of propaganda coming from that factory as a wall of mistrust has been created," he said. -UNB







