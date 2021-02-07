Video
Myanmar writes to BD explaining army takeover

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Myanmar has written to Bangladesh through its ambassador in Yangon explaining why the military took over on February 1, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday.
"We received a letter. They gave the letter to our Ambassador," the Foreign Minister told the reporters while he was sharing the updates on Myanmar with them (reporters).
He said the current interim government conveyed that some 10.4 million fake votes were cast in
the national elections held in November last year.
"After the takeover, the new military administration in Myanmar has reached out to Rohingyas in Rakhine State which is seen as the military junta's "desire to gradually bring back normalcy" in the Rakhine state, giving confidence to Rohingyas for voluntary repatriation. "These are good news. It's a good beginning," Momen said.
Dr Momen said Rohingyas in Kutupalong camp expressed happiness hearing the news from Rakhine.  
 Earlier, Myanmar said they are committed to beginning the repatriation of Rohingyas as per the bilateral agreement signed with Bangladesh in 2017.
Bangladesh handed over a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification. Myanmar has verified only 42,000 people (5 percent). "There's a serious lack of seriousness," said the Foreign Minister.
Bangladesh pushed Myanmar hard on creating a favourable environment for Rohingya repatriation with an expeditious verification process and "cautiously expressed optimism" to begin it in the second quarter of this year.
Responding to a question on Al Jazeera report, Dr Momen said there is Bangladeshi gentleman who always asks such questions in the UN.  He said Al Jazeera has lost its credibility by broadcasting false reports and people in Bangladesh understood it.




