Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:43 AM
GK Shamim, his mother charge sheeted for amassing Tk 297cr illegally

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted charge sheet against controversial contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akter for allegedly amassing illegal wealth worth about Tk 297 crore.
ACC General Resister Officer (GRO) Julfiqar Ali confirmed the news to Daily Observer on Saturday though the charge sheet was submitted before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge court on Thursday.
 Earlier on October 21 in 2019, ACC Deputy Director Md. Salahuddin filed  a case with ACC Integrated District Office-1 against GK Shamim and Ayesha Akter, alleging that they owned Tk 2,970,899,000 of illegal assets.  
According to the charge sheet, GK Shamim became the owner of immovable property worth Tk 50 crore till the 2018-19 tax years. Of these, Tk 402,140,744 was mentioned in the income tax     documents. However, the ACC did not find a valid source of the total money.
Besides, the ACC did not find a legitimate source of movable assets worth Tk 18,128,000 and foreign currency of Tk 7.48 lakh recovered from Shamim's house, FDR of Tk 1,652,765,000 in the name of Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akter, Tk 435,740,000 in the name of his mother, and Tk 363,518,719 FDR, shares and cars of GKB & Company.
The ACC did not find any legitimate source of income for Ayesha Akhter, the mother of GK Shamim.
Shamim was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas in the capital.
He was arrested along with illegal firearms and a large amount of money from his Niketan office on September 20 in 2019 in a drive against casinos and other anti-social businesses.
Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.
Some Rapid Action Battalion members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and a sizeable stash of foreign currencies.
A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a large cache of bullets were also seized from the office of GKB & Company Pvt Ltd.
The RAB filed three cases - one under the narcotics control, one under the money-laundering prevention and the other under the arms acts - against Shamim with Gulshan police the next day.


