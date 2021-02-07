C-19 infection rate falls below 3pc

The country recorded 2.51 per cent infection rate of Covid-19, the lowest in 10 months, until 8:00am on Saturday.

As many as 305 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, bringing the number of virus cases in the country to 537,770, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country saw eight new Covid-19 deaths in the same period, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,190. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent, the release added.

On April 19 last year, the country witnessed 312 deaths from novel coronavirus.

Besides, 417 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the period, raising the total number of recoveries to 482,841 with 89.79 per cent recovery rate,

A total of, 12,135 samples were tested at 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,736,608 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the eight deceased, six were men and two were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Five of them died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram, and one in Khulna divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,310,810 lives and infected 105,985,509 people across the world till Saturday, according to Worldometer. As many as 77,624,675 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







