Denmark, Norway join EU nations against AstraZeneca vaccine for older people

Denmark and Norway have joined a slew of European nations saying they won't give the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 65, their national health agencies confirmed on Thursday.

Both cited a lack of data available on the use of the vaccine in older groups.

"We have reviewed the documentation, and until we have seen more data on efficacy among the elderly, it is our recommendation

that the vaccine from AstraZeneca should first and foremost be an offer for people under 65," Bolette Søborg from Denmark's National Board of Health said in a statement.

"We want to make sure we have the best data and background for the vaccine policy at the national level," a spokesperson for the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told CNN.

On Wednesday, Belgium recommended not administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 55, following similar decisions in France, Germany, Austria and Sweden which restricted its use for people under 65.

Also on Wednesday, Switzerland declined to authorize the vaccine for any age group, saying data submitted by AstraZeneca were "not yet sufficient to permit authorization" of the vaccine.

In response to Switzerland's decision, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday: "AstraZeneca has now been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in close to 50 countries, spanning 4 continents, including most recently in the European Union."

"We are confident that our vaccine is effective, well-tolerated, and can have a real impact on the pandemic," the statement added.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) - the EU's regulator -- has approved the vaccine without an age restriction.

In a statement made when granting conditional marketing authorization of the vaccine, the EMA said that in spite of a lack of data, protection was expected in older adults. -CNN





