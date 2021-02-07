Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD to boost spending in next two fiscals to offset Covid impact

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The Bangladesh government has decided to fix the public expenditure at 17.1perceent and 17.2 percent of GDP in the next two fiscals (2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively), as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeks to pull the economy out of the Covid-19 pit.
Public expenditure on collective needs such as pension, provisions, security and infrastructure are considered key to staving off crisis in a nation -- in this case, it is likely to help Bangladesh offset the adverse impact of the pandemic.
The growth of public expenditure for the next two fiscals, in fact, will be 7.56 percent and 13.8 percent respectively, according to government estimate. IT has been decided keeping in mind the long-term development as well as the present situation, as per a document that the UNB obtained.
The public expenditure for the current fiscal has been pegged at 17.9 percent of GDP kept unchanged from revised budget of the last financial year.
It said "In the mid-term, the government targets to limit the budget deficit through maintaining tolerable path with integrated efforts. Later, the main aim of the public expenditure will be to reduce the loses of the coronavirus pandemic and assist in attaining the desired economic growth," the document states.
As a result, in 2019-20 fiscal, the public expenditure was reduced to 17.9 percent from 18.1 percent in the revised target. "Moreover, in 2022-23 fiscal, the target for public expenditure has been estimated at 17.2 percent of GDP," the official document says.
In the budget for 2020-21, the growth in public expenditure has been fixed at 13.2 percent. To bring the economic activities back on track, the government announced stimulus packages worth USD 14.1 billion, equivalent to around 4.3 percent of the country's GDP, in the last quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.
The packages included incentives for export-intensive industries, funds for safety and security of the workers, working capital for small and medium enterprises, loan facilities for export growth, assistance to farmers and agriculture, loan for employment generation, interest relief for businesses, refinancing schemes and insurance cover for health workers.
To implement the stimulus packages, the government rolled out four work plans over the immediate, short and long terms basis to offset the possible adverse impact of Covid on the country's economy.
These included increasing public expenditure, introducing fiscal packages, expanding social safety net programme and increasing the money supply.
In public expenditure, job creation was given priority and foreign trips and luxury expenses were discouraged. The loan-GDP ratio of the country at just 34 percent gives it breathing space, the government can afford to explore deficit financing for excess public expenditure without significantly impacting the macro economy.
About increasing the money supply, Bangladesh Bank has already reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and repo rate to increase the flow of money which will continue in the coming days as per the demand. CRR is the percentage of cash required to be kept in reserves, vis-a-vis a bank's total deposits, while repo is the rate at which a central bank lends funds to commercial banks.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Huge cop deployment to counter Indian farmers’ protests
Myanmar writes to BD explaining army takeover
GK Shamim, his mother charge sheeted for amassing Tk 297cr illegally
coronavirus update bangladesh
C-19 infection rate falls below 3pc
Denmark, Norway join EU nations against AstraZeneca vaccine for older people
BD to boost spending in next two fiscals to offset Covid impact
Tk 2 lakh crore idle money lowers bank interest rates


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft