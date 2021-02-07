Tk 2 lakh crore idle money lowers bank interest rates

Idle money is increasing day by day in the banks. The amount of idle money of the banks stood at Tk 1.83 lakh crore in last November. Which could reach Tk 2 lakh crore by February end, Bangladesh Bank sources told the Daily Observer.

The sources said banks have lowered interest rates on deposits to cope with excess liquidity pressures. Even a year ago, some banks had collected three- to six-month term deposits at an interest rate of more than 6 per cent. Now it has come down to 3-5 per cent. Even then, the country's top bankers said they were struggling to maintain excess liquidity. According to them, if the situation does not increase investment or credit growth, the interest rate on bank deposits will soon fall to 1 to 2 per cent.

Entrepreneurs are not getting loans from the banks, resulting in the increase of idle money.

Not much investment is being made in the country, and investors are now showing interest in investing outside the country.

According to economics, banks don't have idle money when the economy is dynamic.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former caretaker government adviser said that it is not true that the banks are floating in liquidity. The bulk of the excess liquidity is government bonds. Bonds have been bought more than demand. Banks are investing in government bonds as risk-free income.

He said debt in the private sector is low. As a result, excess liquidity is increasing. The situation will not be normal unless Covid-19 control, export growth and demand for domestic products increase.

AK Azad, former president of the Federation of Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said the private sector was borrowing only 9.5 per cent, which was being spent on importing industrial raw materials and capital equipment. There is no investment, no employment, as a result, increasing liquidity. Even if the interest rate goes down, there is no investment. In such a situation, if Covid-19 vaccine is easily available, the economy will be normal.

Sources said that even a year ago, most banks were suffering from severe liquidity crisis. Private banks were struggling to maintain the Cash Deposit Rate (CRR) and Easily Exchangeable Assets.

The sources said that Bank officials competed to grab other bank deposits at higher interest rates to provide liquidity one year ago. However, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, the situation has completely changed. Now the tide of idle liquidity is flowing in the banks. A year ago, there was a drought in the country's private sector credit growth due to the liquidity crisis. Even though there is a tidal wave of liquidity in the banks now, there is no demand for loans. Bankers are reluctant to lend at the moment due to extra caution despite repeated applications for new investments.

In such a situation, the banks and financial institutions are reducing interest rates on a competitive basis and giving long-term housing and car loans to customers. Some companies are approving the loan within 48 hours of receiving the customer's application. Again no one is settling the loan application at the specified time.

Economists of the country don't say that the country is facing a recession, but they said it is experiencing a kind of stagnancy and the economy is losing dynamism as a result of this hefty amounts sitting idle in the banks.

They say the biggest problem in the country is lack of interest from the investors, not lack of capital.

Karmasangsthan Bank is giving loans of Tk 20,000 to Tk 5 lakh without collateral for self-employment. Under the 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan Policy', unemployed youth and young women are eligible to get this loan at 8 per cent simple interest. The loan is being given for five years. However, those who have received training from government, semi-government and autonomous institutions are getting loans. Karmasangsthan Bank issued a circular on January 14 saying that the 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan Programme' has been taken up under the Bangabandhu Youth Loan Policy. Bangladesh Bank has provided a loan facility of Tk 700 crore for the implementation of this programme.

The BB officials said they have already received several applications seeking approval for investing in foreign lands and some of them have received the approval as well.

