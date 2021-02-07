Video
Sunday, 7 February, 2021
Home Front Page

Countrywide Covid-19 mass vaccination starts today

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination starts today (Sunday) in 1,005 centres across the country. The photo was taken from DMCH in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination starts today (Sunday) in 1,005 centres across the country. The photo was taken from DMCH in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Some 328,013 people have so far been registered for vaccines till Saturday noon as the country is set to start a mass inoculation drive on Sunday.
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam came up with the remark at a press briefing on Saturday.
Khurshid Alam said, "Registered people will receive text messages about the date and centre for vaccination by tonight (Saturday). If anybody misses the date, they would be able to get their doses later on any other day."
"Some small centres, especially maternity and children's centres, lack some preparation. Hopefully by evening (Saturday) we will be able to make up for this deficit.
We will keep in touch with all the centres. Then we will try to solve the problem," said the Director General.
However, a total of 2,400 teams of health workers will serve people with vaccines during the vaccination programme.
In Dhaka, 204 teams have been deployed in 50 hospitals while 2,196 more teams will work in various vaccination centres in other districts.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the countrywide vaccination drive by receiving vaccine shot at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute andHospital in the capital's Mohakhali at 10:00am today   (Sunday).
Besides, Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain along with his wife will get vaccinated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in the capital on the same day.


