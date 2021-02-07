Graduation from LDC will be a matter of pride: Finance Minister

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status would be a matter of great honour and pride for the country.

"Such pride and prestige cannot be quantified", the minister said while speaking as the chief guest of an online workshop on 'Effective Partnership with the Private Sector for Sustainable Graduation'.

"Graduation from LDC status would be a manifestation of the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is also recognition of the unprecedented development stride the country has made under the valiant leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina", he added.

Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Finance Ministry organized the workshop.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) of Prime Minister's Office and Chair of National Task Force on LDC Graduation Zuena Aziz chaired the workshop. ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin presented the keynote.

Among others, Commerce Secretary Dr. Zafar Uddin, BGMEA President Rubana Huq, Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturer and Exporters Association Bangladesh President Saiful Islam, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries Senior Vice President Abdul Muktadir, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nihad Kabir, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman, BKMEA Vice President Mohammad Hatem and Chair of Research and Policy Integration for Development Dr. Abdur Razzaque also spoke the event.

