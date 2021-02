Some members of the Hindu community demonstrate in Narayanganj

Some members of the Hindu community demonstrate (inset) in Narayanganj on Saturday against Narayanganj City Corporation as a pond widely known as Jeus Pukur located at Deobhog area under the NCC has become a matter of discord between NCC and Hindu community. They demanded discontinuation of the occupation of Jeus pukur as it is a holy place of god. photo: observer